May 09, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Andrew Kirk, Director of Investor Relations for Ameren Corporation. Mr. Kirk, you may begin.
Andrew Kirk - Ameren Corporation - Director of IR
Thank you, and good morning. On the call with me today are Warner Baxter, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marty Lyons, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other members of Ameren management team. Warner and Marty will discuss our earnings results and guidance as well as provide a business update. Then we will open the call for questions.
Before we begin, let me cover a few administrative details. This call contains time-sensitive data that's accurate only as of the date of today's call, and redistribution of this broadcast is prohibited.
To assist with our call this morning, we have posted a presentation on the amereninvestors.com homepage that we wi
Q1 2019 Ameren Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 09, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...