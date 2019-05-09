Q1 2019 Ameren Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.



Andrew Kirk - Ameren Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, and good morning. On the call with me today are Warner Baxter, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marty Lyons, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other members of Ameren management team. Warner and Marty will discuss our earnings results and guidance as well as provide a business update. Then we will open the call for questions.



Before we begin, let me cover a few administrative details. This call contains time-sensitive data that's accurate only as of the date of today's call, and redistribution of this broadcast is prohibited.



To assist with our call this morning, we have posted a presentation on the amereninvestors.com homepage that we wi