Ameren Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2021

Our host for today's call is Warner Baxter, Chairman, President and CEO.



Warner L. Baxter - Ameren Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Warner Baxter, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ameren Corporation. Welcome to the annual Meeting of the shareholders of Ameren Corporation, Ameren Illinois Company, which we operate as Ameren Illinois; and Union Electric Company, which we operate as Ameren Missouri. We greatly appreciate you joining our webcast this morning.



As you logged into the meeting this morning, we have noticed in an agenda and rules of conduct for the meeting were posted in the meeting materials section of your screen. In fairness to all shareholders, we intend to conduct the meetings in accordance with this agenda and rules of conduct. In addition, out of respect for everyone's time, I intend to complete all topics on this agenda by