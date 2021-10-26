Oct 26, 2021 / 08:45PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. call, leading to the announced acquisition of Kentucky Power Company and AEP Kentucky Transmission Company Inc. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Amelia Tsang, Vice President and Investor Relations at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Please go ahead.



Amelia Tsang - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. - VP of IR



Thank you, everyone, for joining us today for our exciting announcement of the pending acquisition of 2 regulated utilities in the state of Kentucky. Presenting on the call today are Arun Banskota, our President and CEO; Arthur Kacprzak, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jeff Norman, our Chief Development Officer. To accompany our announcement today, we have a supplemental webcast presentation available on our website at algonquinpowerandutilities.com.



Before continuing the call, we would like to remind you that our discussion during the call will include certain forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the announced tra