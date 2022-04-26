Apr 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Nicholas K. Akins - American Electric Power Company, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, fellow shareholders and guests. The meeting will now come to order. I'm Nick Akins, Chair, President and CEO of American Electric Power, and we welcome you to the company's 115th Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Board of Directors and I are very delighted that you are able to join us today for our virtual meeting that we're having today. So I want to thank you all for joining us, and I hope you and your families are all healthy and well.



With that, we'll move to the official portion of this meeting. This annual meeting will be conducted according to the formal agenda outlined in the proxy statement dated March 16, 2022. We are here to conduct the business of that agenda and to consider any other matters that are properly may be brought before the meeting for the shareholders to consider.



With me is Mr. David M. Feinberg, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and our Secretary. Mr. Feinberg will be assisting me in the conduct of this meeting. We believe this virtual annual meeting