American Electric Power Company Inc Analyst Day Transcript

Oct 04, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Darcy Reese - American Electric Power Company, Inc. - VP of IR



So good afternoon, everyone. I'm Darcy Reese. I'm Vice President of Investor Relations at American Electric Power, and I'm delighted to welcome you to our 2022 Analyst Day here at Nasdaq.



It's been quite some time since we hosted our last Analyst Day, and it's a real pleasure to have so many of you with us in person today as well as those joining us on today's webcast.



We have an exciting agenda planned for you. In just a moment, you're going to hear from our team here at AEP. Chair and CEO, Nick Akins, will kick things off with an overview of our business and talk to you about the status of our Kentucky sale. He'll be followed by President and CFO, Julie Sloat, who will walk you through our commitments and robust financial plan. Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Greg Hall, will cover our competitive business portfolio. Senior Vice President of Grid Solutions, Antonio Smyth, will highlight some of our regulated investment opportunities. Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Matt Satterwhite, is going to cov