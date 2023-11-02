Nov 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the American Electric Power Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Darcy Reese, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Darcy Reese - American Electric Power Company, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Eric. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the third quarter 2023 earnings call for American Electric Power. We appreciate you taking time today to join us. Our earnings release, presentation slides, and related financial information are available on our website at aep.com.



Today, we will be making forward-looking statements during the call. There are many factors that may cause future results to differ materially from these statements. Please refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of these factors.



Joining me this morning for opening remarks are Julie Sloat, our Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Zebula, o