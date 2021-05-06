Q1 2021 AES Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the AES Corporation Q1 2021 Financial Review Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Ahmed Pasha, Chief Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you.



Ahmed Pasha - The AES Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2021 financial review call. Our press release, presentation and related financial information are available on our website at aes.com.



Today, we will be making forward-looking statements during the call. There are many factors that may cause future results to differ materially from these statements, which are discussed in our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can also be found on our website along with the presentation.



Joining me this morning are Andres Gluski, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Gustavo Pimenta, our Chief Financial Officer; and other senior