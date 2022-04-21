AES Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

John B. Morse - The AES Corporation - Chairman & Lead Independent Director



Good morning. I'm Jay Morse, Chairman of the Board of AES, and it's my pleasure to welcome all of you. It is 9:30 a.m., and in accordance with the notice of the meeting, I now officially call to order the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders of AES.



As we did last year, we are holding the meeting via live webcast in order to allow greater stockholder access and participation. The agenda, rules of conduct and technical support information are available on the meeting site by selecting the Documents icon at the top of the screen, and a copy of the annual report