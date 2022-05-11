May 11, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Ryan Michael Levine - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP



(technical difficulty) here with AES, and I'm pleased to be joined by 2 members of the AES team. I'm Ryan Levine with equity research. And maybe I'll leave it to you to introduce yourselves.



Stephen Coughlin - The AES Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Steve Coughlin, CFO of AES, CFO since October last year, been with AES since 2007 in a variety of finance, strategy and business leadership role.



Chris Shelton - The AES Corporation - Senior VP, Chief Product Officer & President of AES Next



Shelton, I'm Chief Product Officer at AES, and I also lead our strategic corporate venture team called AES Next. I've been with the company for 28 years, had many different roles, usually around developing new products into the business.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VPOkay. Great. Maybe just to start it off from a high level, how is AES more strategically looking at