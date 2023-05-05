Q1 2023 AES Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. Thank you for attending today's the AES Corporation First Quarter 2023 Financial Review.



Susan Pasley Keppelman Harcourt - The AES Corporation - VP of IR



Today, we will be making forward-looking statements. There are many factors that may cause future results to differ materially from these statements, which are discussed in our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found on our website along with the presentation. Joining me this morning are Andres Gluski, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Coughlin, our Chief Financial Off