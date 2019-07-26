Q2 2019 Aflac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

David A. Young - Aflac Incorporated - VP of Investor & Rating Agency Relations



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter call. This morning, we will be hearing remarks from Dan Amos, Chairman and CEO of Aflac Incorporated, about the quarter as well as our operations in Japan and The United States. Then Fred Crawford, Executive Vice President and CFO of Aflac Incorporated will follow with more details about our financial results.



In addition, joining us this morning during the Q&A portion are members of our executive management team in the United States: Teresa White, President of Aflac U.S.; Eric Kirsch, Global Chief Investment Officer; Rich Williams, Chief Distribution Officer; Al Riggieri, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary; and Max Broden, Deputy CFO