Q4 2020 Aflac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Carol, and good morning, and welcome to Aflac Incorporated's Fourth Quarter Earnings call. As always, we have posted our earnings release and financial supplement to investors.aflac.com. This morning, we will be hearing remarks about the quarter and the year related to our operations in Japan and the United States amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Dan Amos, Chairman and CEO of Aflac Incorporated, will begin with an overview of our operations in Japan and the U.S. Fred Crawford, President and COO of Aflac Incorporated, will then touch briefly on conditions in t