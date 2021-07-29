Q2 2021 Aflac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

David A. Young - Aflac Incorporated - VP of Investor & Rating Agency Relations



Thank you, Andrea. Good morning, and welcome to Aflac Incorporated Second Quarter Earnings Call. As always, we have posted our earnings release and financial supplement to investors.aflac.com. This morning, we will be hearing remarks about the quarter related to our operations in Japan and the United States amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dan Amos, Chairman and CEO of Aflac Incorporated, will begin with an overview of our operations in Japan and the U.S. Fred Crawford, President and COO of Aflac Incorporated, will then touch briefly on conditions in the quarter and discuss key initiatives, including how we are navigating the pandemic. Max Broden, Executive Vice President and