Q3 2022 Aflac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

David Young -



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Aflac Incorporated's Third Quarter Earnings Call. This morning, we will be hearing remarks about the quarter related to our operations in Japan and the United States from Dan Amos, Chairman and CEO of Aflac Incorporated; Fred Crawford, President and COO of Aflac Incorporated, will then touch briefly on conditions in the quarter and discuss key initiatives.



Yesterday, after the close, we posted our earnings release and financial supplement to investors.aflac.com, along with a video from Max Broden, Executive Vice President and CFO of Aflac Incorporated, who provided an update on our quarterly financial results and current capital and liquidity. Max will be joining us for the Q&A segment of the call, along with other members of our executive management, including Teresa White, Presi