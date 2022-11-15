Aflac Inc Financial Analysts Briefing Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

(technical difficulty) coming to joining us. Those who are joining on the webcast, I'm David Young, I'm Vice President of (inaudible) Aflac Incorporated. Please know that as part of our green effort at Aflac, we posted all the materials for today's event on investors.aflac com. You will find an agenda along with all of the slides and other useful information (inaudible).



Now as for our agenda, we'll begin our meeting today with a strategic overview of Aflac Incorporated by our Chairman and CEO, Dan Amos; Frederick Crawford, President, Chief Operating office of Aflac Incorporated will then address our operating strategy at Aflac; Masatoshi Koide, President and Representative Director of Aflac Life Insurance Japan will then join us from Tokyo and provide a strategic overview for Aflac Japan and address its growth strategy; Teresa White, President, Aflac U.S.; and Virgil Miller, Deputy President of Aflac U.S. will present a strategic overview for the U.S. segment and its growth strategy, and we will then have our first break.



And the first Q&A panel focused on the preceding present