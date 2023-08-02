Q2 2023 Aflac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Aflac Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded today. I would now like to turn the conference over to David Young, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



David Young -



Thank you, Joe. Good morning and welcome. This morning, we will be hearing remarks about the quarter related to our operations in Japan and the United States from Dan Amos, Chairman and CEO of Aflac Incorporated. Fred Crawford, President and COO of Aflac Incorporated, will touch briefly on conditions in the quarter and discuss key initiatives; and Brad Dyslin, Global Chief Investment Officer, President of Aflac Global Investments, will provide an update on the investments.



Yesterday, after the close, we posted our earnings release and financial supplement to investors.aflac.com. We also posted under financials on the same site updated slides of investment details related to our commercial real estate and middle market loans. In addition, Max Broden, Executive Vice President and CFO