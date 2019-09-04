Sep 04, 2019 / 02:15PM GMT
Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD
We're going to get started now. I want to welcome Peter Zaffino, who is AIG's Chief Operating Officer, Chief Executive Officer of General Insurance. We also have a solid team from AIG here, including Sabra Purtill who heads Investor Relations, Rating Agency, Communications, Deputy CFO -- I'm sorry?
Sabra Rose Purtill - American International Group, Inc. - Deputy CFO and Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations & Corporate Development
Not communications.
Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD
Not communications, I'm sorry, Rating Agency, Relations, Deputy CFO and Head of Corporate Development; Luciana Fato, General Counsel. So a solid team.
We're going -- Peter is going to start off making a few introductory comments and then we're going to head into Q&A. I do obviously have a list of questions. But if there are questions from the room, obviously, the point of this is for everyo
American International Group Inc at KBW Insurance Conference Transcript
Sep 04, 2019 / 02:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...