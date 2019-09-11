Sep 11, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Jay H. Gelb - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst
Good morning, everyone. Thanks again for joining us. I'm Jay Gelb. I lead the insurance equity research effort here for the North American insurance stock. Before we get started, I would just like to have folks join me in a moment of silence to recognize and remember those whose lives were lost on September 11, 2001.
Thank you. I'm very pleased to have with us AIG's CEO, Brian Duperreault. AIG is among the world's largest Property Casualty insurers and also has a substantial U.S. life insurance and retirement savings business. Brian joined AIG in 2017, following an already phenomenal career, including CEO of Marsh & McLennan, where he led that company's turnaround; and also as CEO of ACE, which is the predecessor company to today's Chubb. In that role, he transformed ACE from a small niche insurer into one of the few global multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance organizations. Interestingly, Brian began his insurance career at AIG and rose through executive leadership positions during his init
American International Group Inc at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Transcript
