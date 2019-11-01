Nov 01, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to AIG's Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Sabra Purtill, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Sabra Rose Purtill - American International Group, Inc. - Deputy CFO and Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations & Corporate Development
Good morning, and thank you all for joining us. Today's call will cover AIG's third quarter 2019 financial results announced earlier this morning. The news release, financial results presentation and financial supplement were posted on our website at www.aig.com at 7 this morning, and the 10-Q for the quarter will be filed later today after the call.
Our speakers today include Brian Duperreault, President and CEO; Peter Zaffino, CEO, General Insurance and Global Chief Operating Officer; Kevin Hogan, CEO, Life and Retirement; and Mark Lyons, Chief Financial Officer. Foll
Q3 2019 American International Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 01, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...