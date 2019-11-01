Nov 01, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to AIG's Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Sabra Purtill, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Sabra Rose Purtill - American International Group, Inc. - Deputy CFO and Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations & Corporate Development



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us. Today's call will cover AIG's third quarter 2019 financial results announced earlier this morning. The news release, financial results presentation and financial supplement were posted on our website at www.aig.com at 7 this morning, and the 10-Q for the quarter will be filed later today after the call.



Our speakers today include Brian Duperreault, President and CEO; Peter Zaffino, CEO, General Insurance and Global Chief Operating Officer; Kevin Hogan, CEO, Life and Retirement; and Mark Lyons, Chief Financial Officer. Foll