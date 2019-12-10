Dec 10, 2019 / 02:10PM GMT

Yaron Joseph Kinar - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us today. And with us this morning, we have a distinguished team. We have AIG's President and CEO, Brian Duperreault. We have Global COO and CEO of General Insurance, Peter Zaffino; and CFO, Mark Lyons. Don't need any further introduction, I think. We're coming off of a year in which the company's turnaround efforts are taking hold. I look forward to spending the next 35 minutes or so hearing more about the next steps and the company's positioning in markets in which it participates next year. And with this, maybe I'll turn it over to Brian for a few opening remarks, and we'll kick it off after that.



Brian Charles Duperreault - American International Group, Inc. - CEO & Director



Yes. Thank you, Yaron. Yes, so it's -- a year ago, we were here, and Mark Lyons was our CFO, I think for 12 hours, when we were up here the last time. So certainly a different year, and what a difference a year makes. So in 2018, we were on the cusp and were e