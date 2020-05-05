May 05, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today. Our call today will cover AIG's first quarter 2020 financial results announced yesterday afternoon. The news release, financial results presentation and financial supplement were posted on our website at www.aig.com, and the 10-Q will be filed later today.



Our speakers today are Brian Duperreault, CEO; Peter Zaffino, President and COO of AIG and CEO, General Insurance; Kevin Hogan, CEO, Life and Retirement; and Mark Lyons, Chief Financial Officer. We will have time for Q&A after their remarks.<