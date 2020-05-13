May 13, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Rose Marie E. Glazer - American International Group, Inc. - VP, Corporate Secretary & Deputy General Counsel



Good morning. I am Rose Marie Glazer, Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Deputy General Counsel of AIG, and I welcome you to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders for 2020. Joining me is Doug Steenland, Chairman of the AIG Board of Directors; and Brian Duperreault, AIG's Chief Executive Officer.



Our thoughts go out to everyone joining us today who has been affected by COVID-19. We hope that you all remain safe and healthy as we navigate this unprecedented global event together. For the safety and well-being of our shareholders and employees, we determined not to hold a physical in-person meeting this year, but we are pleased to be able to host our meeting virtually, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our shareholders. Our team is working remotely, so we are each joining you this morning from different locations.



Before we begin the meeting, I'd like to cover a couple of housekeeping items. A link to the rules of conduct for the meeting a