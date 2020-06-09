Jun 09, 2020 / 05:45PM GMT

Michael Wayne Phillips - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Okay. Thanks everybody for joining us for the next fireside chat on our series here today, and continuing tomorrow as well. Again, Mike Phillips here, Morgan Stanley's P&C analyst, and we're joined for the next fireside chat with Sabra Purtill from AIG.



Before we get into it, a quick disclosure. Remember, for disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley website at www.morganstanley.com\disclosures. And any questions, please see your sales representative.



So again, thanks for joining us. We have Sabra here. She is the Deputy CFO and Treasurer at AIG. I think all of you know her pretty well. So I'm looking forward to a nice discussion. We have about 25 to 30 minutes to kind of talk on various topics, so looking forward to it.



Sabra, thank you very much for joining us.



Sabra Rose Purtill - American International Group, Inc. - Deputy CFO and Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations & Corporate Development



Thank you for organizi