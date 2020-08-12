Aug 12, 2020 / 02:50PM GMT
Brian Robert Meredith - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Financials Research Sector Head & Global Insurance Strategist
Good morning, everybody. This is Brian Meredith. I am the insurance analyst here at UBS. Apologies for all the technical difficulties we've been having here. But we are here for the AIG fireside chat. With us with us today, we've got Mark Lyons, who is the Chief Financial Officer of AIG; Sabra Purtill, the Deputy CFO; and Shelly Singh, who is in charge of Investor Relations for AIG.
Mark's got a couple of quick comments he's going to give, and then I'm going to get right into the fireside chat and the questions. Mark, I'll hand it over to you.
Mark Donald Lyons - American International Group, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Great, Brian. And thank you. And so rather than take up a lot of time on pre-comments, especially that it's been cut short a little bit, I'd rather just get into a lot of the questions. I think, first of all, thanks again, Brian, for inviting us for 2 days. And so we're very, very happy to be here.

