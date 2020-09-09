Sep 09, 2020 / 02:50PM GMT

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD



Great. Good morning, everyone. It's Meyer Shields, KBW's equity research team. And next panel is with AIG's CFO, Mark Lyons; and Deputy CFO and Treasurer, and I think a million other hats, Sabra Purtill. So I want to thank both of you for taking the time to share your insights with us on what I've been describing. And I think this is accurate. It's most interesting in the positive and negative sense, most interesting time in the insurance industry since I started in the early '90s with just so much going on. And getting your thoughts on that, I think, will be tremendously helpful to people.



For everyone that is watching, please feel free to submit questions to me. I do have access to those, and we want to make sure that we're getting as many investor questions answered as possible during the time that we have with us.



So with that, I'm going to turn it over to Mark for some brief introductory comments. I'll jump in with a few questions of my own, but again, I'll be monitoring that -- the question dashboard the enti