Sep 09, 2020 / 02:50PM GMT
Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD
Great. Good morning, everyone. It's Meyer Shields, KBW's equity research team. And next panel is with AIG's CFO, Mark Lyons; and Deputy CFO and Treasurer, and I think a million other hats, Sabra Purtill. So I want to thank both of you for taking the time to share your insights with us on what I've been describing. And I think this is accurate. It's most interesting in the positive and negative sense, most interesting time in the insurance industry since I started in the early '90s with just so much going on. And getting your thoughts on that, I think, will be tremendously helpful to people.
For everyone that is watching, please feel free to submit questions to me. I do have access to those, and we want to make sure that we're getting as many investor questions answered as possible during the time that we have with us.
So with that, I'm going to turn it over to Mark for some brief introductory comments. I'll jump in with a few questions of my own, but again, I'll be monitoring that -- the question dashboard the enti
American International Group Inc at KBW Insurance Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 09, 2020 / 02:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...