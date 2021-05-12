May 12, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning. I am Rose Marie Glazer, Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Deputy General Counsel of AIG, and I welcome you to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders for 2021. Joining me is Brian Duperreault, AIG's Executive Chair; and Peter Zaffino, AIG's President and Chief Executive Officer.



For the safety and well-being of our shareholders, we determined a virtual meeting was best this year given the ongoing pandemic. Before we begin the meeting, I'd like to cover a couple of housekeeping items. A link to the agenda and rules of conduct for the meeting is available in the meeting materials portion of the virtual meeting web portal. I ask everyone to review these rules of conduct and adhere to them.



In his role as Executive Chair, Brian will conduct the official business of the meeting and address the list of proposals under consideration today as presented in the proxy statement. After the formal meeting has been adjourned, Peter will provide perspective on AIG's stra