Jun 10, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Benjamin Bubeck - S&P Global Ratings Inc - Credit Analyst



Let's move into our final panel of the day, our property and casualty insurance CEO panel with Larry Wilkinson moderating. Over to you, Larry.



Lawrence Wilkinson - S&P Global Ratings Inc - Credit Analyst



Thank you for that introduction, Ben. Good morning, everyone. I'm Larry Wilkinson, and I head up our non-life insurance practice at S&P Global Ratings.



The events of the last year has served as a comprehensive test of the resilience of property/casualty insurers. The pandemic, cat losses, market volatility and operational impediments are among the many simultaneous challenges insurers were required to successfully navigate last year.



Joining us today on the virtual stage are 3 of the industry's most prominent chief executive officers. In the next hour, they will share their perspectives on lessons learned over the last 15 months as well as their views on the outlook for the industry. Joining me today are John Neal, Chief Executive Officer of Lloyd's of London; Dino Robusto, C