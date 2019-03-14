Assurant Inc Investor Day Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Suzanne Shepherd - Assurant, Inc. - VP of IR



All right. Well, good morning, and welcome to Assurant's 2019 Investor Day. I'm Suzanne Shepherd, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Assurant.



I'd like to begin by thanking you all for joining us, both here at the Stock Exchange in New York as well as those listening on the webcast. As you may have seen, this morning we issued a news release, outlining that today we will update you on our long-term strategy as well as the long-term financial objectives. And during our presentation, we will speak to forward-looking statements, and our actual results may differ materially. Please check out our SEC filings for our factors that may impact those statements.



In addition, non-GAAP financial measures are important in evaluating the company's performance. Our comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliation of the 2 can be found in our presentation materials.



So with that aside, we've got a jam-packed agenda for you today, and we're excited to talk about what we've done in all those accomplishments since our 2016 Investor Day as wel