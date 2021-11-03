Q3 2021 Assurant Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Assurant's Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Suzanne Shepherd, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. You may begin.



Suzanne Shepherd - Assurant, Inc. - SVP of IR & Sustainability



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We look forward to discussing our third quarter 2021 results with you today. Joining me for Assurant's conference call are Alan Colberg, our Chief Executive Officer; Keith Demmings, our President; and Richard Dziadzio, our Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday, after the market closed, we issued a news release announcing our results for the third quarter 2021. The release and corresponding financial supplement are available on assurant.com. We'll start today's call with remarks from Alan, Keith and Richard before moving into a Q&A session.



Some of the statements made today are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cau