Q3 2019 Cigna Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Cigna's Third Quarter 2019 Results Review. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference, including the Q&A session, is being recorded. We'll begin by turning the conference over to Mr. Will McDowell. Go ahead, Mr. McDowell.



William McDowell - Cigna Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I am Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. With me this morning are David Cordani, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Palmer, Cigna's Chief Financial Officer. In our remarks today, David and Eric will cover a number of topics including Cigna's third quarter 2019 financial results as well as an update on our financial outlook for 2019.



As noted in our earnings release, when describing our financial results, Cigna uses certain financial measures, adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenues, which are not determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United S