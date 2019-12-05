NIB Holdings Ltd Joint Venture with Cigna Corp Transcript

Dec 05, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the nib investor briefing conference. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mark Fitzgibbon. Thank you, please go ahead.



Mark Fitzgibbon - nib holdings limited - CEO



Thank you, Edwin. And good morning, all, and apologies for keeping you waiting. So for some time now, we have been talking about our number one strategic priority as a business: to be as much about people's genuine healthcare as we are their sick care.



You know, the business and the industry and most of the healthcare system domestically and globally, for that matter, has been a system which responds to our members' needs once you are already sick or injured. Our vision for the future is one in which we are still there to respond to the needs of our members once they are sick or injured. We are still there to pay the hospitals and the doctors and the ambulances, etc.



But in this future, we are as