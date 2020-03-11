Cigna Corp at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Steven James Valiquette - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Good morning. Welcome to day 2 of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Steven Valiquette, the health care services analyst here at Barclays.



In our first session this morning, we'll feature Cigna. With us from the company are Matt Manders, the President of Strategy and Solutions. And we also have Will McDowell and Alexis Jones from Investor Relations on the line as well.



So thanks for your flexibility around the change in our conference venue this year. And let me turn it over to Matt for a few opening comments.



Matthew Glenn Manders - Cigna Corporation - President of Strategy & Solutions



Thank you, Steve, and good morning. First of all, I appreciate the opportunity to be with you today and everyone else and very much appreciate the flexibility, recognizing the virtual nature of this fireside chat. So I think it's a new approach for all of us but one that I think will be very effective.



I just want to make a few brief comments as it r