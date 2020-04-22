Cigna Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. And welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Cigna Corporation. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mr. David Cordani.



David Michael Cordani - Cigna Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. Welcome to Cigna's 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting. I'm David Cordani, Cigna's President and CEO. Unfortunately, circumstances prevent us from hosting our usual in-person meeting this year. We thank you for understanding and for taking time to join us by phone today. We also have members of our Board of Directors and our enterprise leadership team joining us today.



Now today, I'll briefly talk about our company's performance. And following my remarks, Cigna's Chairman, Ike Harris; and our Corporate Secretary, Julia Brncic, will conduct our formal meeting. And then Ike and I will open the call to your questions.



It is no doubt that 2019 was a strong and defining year for Cigna. We delivered on our mission to improve health, w