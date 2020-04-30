Q1 2020 Cigna Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

William McDowell - Cigna Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I am Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. As we begin our call, I would note that we are practicing appropriate social distancing. And as such, are dialed into today's call from separate locations. I would ask for your patience, should we, as a result, encounter any technical difficulties.



With me on the line this morning are David Cordani, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Palmer, Cigna's Chief Financial Officer. In our remarks today, David and Eric will cover a number of topics, including Cigna's first quarter 2020 financial results as well as an update on our financial outlook f