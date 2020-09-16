Sep 16, 2020 / 12:45PM GMT

Rivka Regina Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Hi, everyone. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today at day 3 of Morgan Stanley's Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Ricky Goldwasser, Morgan Stanley's healthcare services analyst.



And with that out of the way, I'm very pleased to have Cigna CEO, David Cordani, here with us today. 2020, David has demonstrated really the company's strong ability to execute and work with clients despite a very challenging year on the COVID front for clients and patients.



So I wanted to --