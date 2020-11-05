Q3 2020 Cigna Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Cigna's Third Quarter 2020 Results review. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference, including the Q&A session, is being recorded. We'll begin by turning the conference over to Ms. Alexis Jones. Please go ahead, Ms. Jones.



Alexis Jones -



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I'm Alexis Jones, Lead Principal for Investor Relations. With me on the line this morning are David Cordani, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Palmer, Cigna's Chief Financial Officer. In our remarks today, David and Eric will cover a number of topics, including Cigna's third quarter 2020 financial results as well as an update on our financial outlook for 2020. As noted in our earnings release, when describing our financial results, Cigna uses certain financial measures, adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenues, which are not determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, otherwise known as GAAP.<