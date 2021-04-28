Cigna Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

David Michael Cordani - The Cigna Group - President, CEO & Chair of the Board



Hello, everyone. Welcome to Cigna's 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting. I'm David Cordani, President and CEO. And I'm pleased to be joined by our Board of Directors and our enterprise leadership team. We appreciate you taking time to join us by phone again this year.



Today, I want to share some highlights about our ongoing leadership through COVID-19, our 2020 financial performance and our long-term growth strategy. Then Cigna Chairman, Isaiah Harris; and our Corporate Secretary, Julia Brncic, will conduct our formal meeting. Afterward, Ike and I will open the call for questions. Now 2020 was unquestionably an extraordinary year. W