Q2 2021 Cigna Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Cigna's Second Quarter 2021 Results Review. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference, including the question-and-answer session, is being recorded.
We'll begin by turning the conference over to Ms. Alexis Jones. Please go ahead, Ms. Jones.
Alexis Jones - Cigna Corporation - IR Lead Principal
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I am Alexis Jones, Lead Principal for Investor Relations. With me on the line this morning are: David Cordani, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Evanko, Cigna's Chief Financial Officer. In our remarks today, David and Brian will cover a number of topics, including Cigna's second quarter 2021 financial results, as well as an update on our financial outlook for 2021. As noted in our earnings release, when describing our financial results, Cigna uses certain financial measures, adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenues, which are not determined in accordance with accounting princi
