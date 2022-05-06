Q1 2022 Cigna Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Ralph Giacobbe - Cigna Corporation - Senior VP & Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining today's call. I'm Ralph Giacobbe, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. With me on the line this morning are David Cordani, Cigna's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Evanko, Cigna's Chief Financial Officer.



In our remarks today, David and Brian will cover a number of topics, including Cigna's first quarter 2022 financial results as well as an update on our financial outlook for the year. As noted in our earnings release, when describing our financial results, Cigna uses certain financial measures, adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenues, which are not determined in accordance with