Jun 14, 2022 / 06:20PM GMT

Nathan Allen Rich - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. My name is Nathan Rich, and I cover managed care here at Goldman. Our next session is with Cigna. We're joined by the company's CFO, Brian Evanko. Brian, it's great to see you. Sorry, I couldn't be there in person. COVID got the best of me. So had to sit this one out. But my colleague, Lindsay Golub is also hosting, and we really appreciate the opportunity to speak with you this morning.



Brian C. Evanko - Cigna Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks for hosting us, Nate. Great to see you, at least virtually.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystYes. Well, we get to see each other at the Analyst Day earlier this month, and that's sort of where I wanted to start with the questions. So at the Analyst Day, you maintained the guidance for 6% to 8% revenue and earnings growth on a consolidated basis. There's a