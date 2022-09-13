Sep 13, 2022 / 01:10PM GMT
Rivka Regina Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
So good morning, everyone, and welcome to our next fireside conversation here at Morgan Stanley's 2022 Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Ricky Goldwasser, and I am one of Morgan Stanley's health care services analyst. And it is my pleasure to have David Cordani, CEO of Cigna joining me this morning.
So with not much ado, first of all, disclosures; for any regulatory disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley website. And with that, I will pass it to David for some introductory remarks.
David Michael Cordani - Cigna Corporation - President, CEO & Chair of the Board
Sure. Thank you, Ricky, good to be with you today, and thank you for hosting this. Hello, everyone. Good morning. I'll just be brief 5 minutes or less and just highlight a few headlines.
First, stepping back, we're quite pleased with the performance of our organization broadly across our franchise as we stepped into this year and through the first half of this year. We recognize the environment is dynamic, it's fluid
