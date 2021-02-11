Q4 2020 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Dennis E. McDaniel - Cincinnati Financial Corporation - VP & IR Officer



Hello. This is Dennis McDaniel at Cincinnati Financial. Thank you for joining us for our conference call.



Late yesterday, we issued a news release on our results, along with our supplemental financial package, including our year-end investment portfolio. To find copies of any of these documents, please visit our investor website, cinfin.com/investors. The shortest route to the information is the quarterly results link in the navigation menu on the far left.



On this call, you'll first hear from Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Johnston; and then fro