Q1 2023 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Cincinnati Financial First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dennis McDaniel, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.



Dennis E. McDaniel - Cincinnati Financial Corporation - VP & IR Officer



Hello. This is Dennis McDaniel at Cincinnati Financial. Thank you for joining us for our First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Late yesterday, we issued a news release on our results, along with our supplemental financial package, including our quarter-end investment portfolio. To find copies of any of these documents, please visit our investor website, cinfin.com/investors. The shortest route to the information is the Quarterly Results link in the navigation menu on the far left.



On this call, you will first hear from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Johnston; and then from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Sewell. After their prepared remarks, investors participating o