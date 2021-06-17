Jun 17, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
Robert Edward Ottenstein - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Beverages Research & Fundamental Research Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. This is Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI's Global Beverage and Household Products team, and Javier Escalante is with me in the backdrop.
Really excited today to have what is really emerging now as our top pick in both beverages and household products, Colgate. We think the company is in the middle or maybe even early innings of an important transition from what we've kind of called an efficiency-first mindset, more towards a more of an effectiveness-first mindset.
With us today from Colgate and heading up pretty much everything in emerging markets, including China, is Panos Tsourapas, and obviously, nobody better to speak on those critical topics, which will drive a lot of Colgate's growth going forward; as well as John Faucher, who heads up Investor Relations. So thank you guys for joining us. Thrilled to have you.
Colgate-Palmolive Co at Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit Transcript
Jun 17, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...