Jun 17, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Robert Edward Ottenstein - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Beverages Research & Fundamental Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI's Global Beverage and Household Products team, and Javier Escalante is with me in the backdrop.



Really excited today to have what is really emerging now as our top pick in both beverages and household products, Colgate. We think the company is in the middle or maybe even early innings of an important transition from what we've kind of called an efficiency-first mindset, more towards a more of an effectiveness-first mindset.



With us today from Colgate and heading up pretty much everything in emerging markets, including China, is Panos Tsourapas, and obviously, nobody better to speak on those critical topics, which will drive a lot of Colgate's growth going forward; as well as John Faucher, who heads up Investor Relations. So thank you guys for joining us. Thrilled to have you.



Questions and Answers:

