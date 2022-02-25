Feb 25, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT
Noel R. Wallace - Colgate-Palmolive Company - Chairman, CEO & President
Good morning and thanks to all of you for joining us today. I'm very honored to be presenting here today at my fourth CAGNY conference, including my third as CEO of this great company.
Joining me today for her first CAGNY presentation is Brigitte King, who's our Chief Digital Officer. I spent a lot of time over the past few years highlighting the digital transformation that we have been undertaking. Brigitte joined Colgate-Palmolive almost 2 years ago and has worked tirelessly to accelerate this transformation with some truly impressive results that she'll share with you.
The key message I would like to leave with you today is that Colgate is well positioned to drive shareholder value, and we are committed to doing just that. And while 2022 is shaping up to be another challenging year, we believe we have the right people, the right brands and categories and the right strategies to drive sustainable, profitable growth that will allow us to deliver total shareholder return at the high end of our peer group.
