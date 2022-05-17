May 17, 2022 / 05:10PM GMT

Jason M. English - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP



All right. All right. Good afternoon, folks, and I can assure I double checked it, finally it's afternoon. Thank you for joining us. I hope you all enjoyed the lunch (inaudible) with these conferences. But we're back in now to cleanse after the launch, we've got the well-known toothpaste company.



And here representing Colgate is Mr. John Faucher. Now John and I go way back. I think we've known each other for 13, probably going on 14 years now. Back when he was a guy I looked up to and learned a lot from on the sell side at JPMorgan, before he made the big switch a number of years ago, I think 2016 over to Colgate before becoming the Chief Investor Relations Officer in 2019. And now more recently, I don't know exactly when, but somehow he slipped in and grabbed another title to layer on top of that, Head of Strategy and M&A.



So he is man with multiple hats, who is deeply embedded in the business, and I'm very fortunate to have him to tell me what's going on with Colgate. John, please welcome to the stage, grab a seat,