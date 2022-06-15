Jun 15, 2022 / 07:15AM GMT

Stephen Robert R. Powers - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning. We're going to get started with the next session here. And for that next section -- next session, I am thrilled to welcome Colgate to the stage. Joining us from Colgate this morning are Panos Tsourapas, who is Group President of Europe and Developing Markets; as well as John Faucher, Chief Investor Relations Officer as well as the Senior Vice President of M&A.



What we're going to -- we're going to run this session is that Panos will kick us off with about 10-or-so minutes of prepared remarks, and then we'll jump right into Q&A. And with that, I'm going to hand it over to Panos.



Panagiotis Tsourapas - Colgate-Palmolive Company - Group President of Europe & Developing Markets



Thank you. Thank you, Steve. Good morning. We are very happy with John to be here, after we present the usual disclaimers, to talk to you briefly about our company, representing the 34,000 diverse and dedicated Colgate people serving our consumers in over 200 countries and terri