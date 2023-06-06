Jun 06, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Stephen Robert R. Powers - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Thanks, everybody, and welcome back. For the next session -- by the way, I'm Steve Powers. I'm the U.S. Consumer Staples Analyst for Deutsche Bank. And I'm thrilled to welcome Colgate-Palmolive back to our conference.



With us today from Colgate, our Division President from Europe, Jean-Luc Fischer; and Chief Investor Relations Officer and Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions, John Faucher. It is quite ironic that John's last name is Faucher and Jean-Luc's Fischer.



So I think most of us are familiar with Colgate, and most of us are familiar with John, or probably less familiar with Jean-Luc. So perhaps we can just have a brief introduction by you of your background and your experience at Colgate, and we can talk a little bit more about your business.



Jean-Luc Fischer - Colgate-Palmolive Company - President of Europe Division



Thank you very much. Glad to be here with you all. I started with Colgate 32 years ago, and I started