Q2 2023 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

John Faucher - Colgate-Palmolive Company - Chief IR Officer



Thank you, Allison. Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings release conference call. This is John Faucher.



Today's conference call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. Please refer to the Q2 2023 earnings press release and related prepared materials and our most recent filings with the SEC including our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, all available on Colgate's website, for a discussion of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements.

