Feb 21, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT
Jonathan Patrick Feeney - Consumer Edge Research, LLC - Senior Analyst of Food & HPC, Director of research and Managing Partner
Good afternoon. If we can all find our seats for our next presentation. I'm Jonathan Feeney, CAGNY Co-Chair, and it's my honor to once again welcome the management team of Clorox, including Chairman and CEO, Benno Dorer; and CFO, Kevin Jacobsen. Please join me right now in thanking Clorox for their sponsorship, and especially for their sponsorship at yesterday's morning break. Thank you very much.
It's a great time to be hearing from Clorox, but then, again, it usually is. In both good and challenging times, Clorox has been consistent because their focus is consistently on consumer value. Recently, their top line and margin performance stands out among peers, particularly those struggling with disruption of their brands and distribution advantages. Whether big or small, at the center or periphery of categories, retailers and consumers are demanding more and more of their CPG companies, and particularly bringing more value to consumers at every occasion, something Cloro
Clorox Co at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference Transcript
Feb 21, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT
